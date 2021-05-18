Even though they are fully vaccinated, some are hesitant to go maskless

Officials announced last week that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, but some people are hesitant to lose them.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Patricia Jenkins wore a mask on Tuesday as she walked along Mill Street in Danville. It's something she has gotten used to over the last year.

"I think it's a painless thing to do to protect yourself and others," Jenkins said.

Jenkins is one of more than 50 percent of Pennsylvanians who are vaccinated against COVID-19. According to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most cases. But masks have been part of our lives for more than a year. Many people are nervous to take them off.

"I feel more secure with the mask and until we have this all behind us, why not? Better safe than sorry," Jenkins said.

"It's really a personal decision. If you're not comfortable going out without a mask, I'd advise you to continue wearing the mask," Dr. William Barker said.

Dr. William Barker and Dr. Davina Perera work at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. They both say the choice of whether to wear a mask is based on your comfort level. Not everyone who goes without a mask is fully vaccinated.

"I think that's something to keep in mind that we really don't know who is vaccinated and who is not, so it is personal preference, but it's something that I would keep in mind if you wanted to not wear masks," Dr. Perera said.

COVID-19 cases are declining which the doctors believe is because of the vaccines.

"Just goes to show that the vaccinations have been successful so far and we've been doing a great job and it's something we need to keep up," Dr. Perera said.