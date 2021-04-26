Here's how homebound Pennsylvanians can get vaccine

The governor said Monday that state agencies are ready help get COVID-19 vaccines to those who can't leave their homes.

READING, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited Reading on Monday to talk about how the state and its partners are using various means to reach people not able to leave home to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Efforts are already taking place to locate people who cannot leave their homes and get them vaccinated, including those Pennsylvanians who are not receiving services through the Department of Human Services or the Department of Aging, according to a release from the governor's office.

“We are also working with housing associations, nursing care organizations, our federally qualified health centers, and other community partners to identify all Pennsylvanians who cannot leave their homes who need to be vaccinated and connect them to a provider,” Gov. Wolf said. “If you or someone you care about can’t leave home and wants to be vaccinated, please reach out to the Department of Health, your local Area Agency on Aging, or the Department of Human Services for help obtaining a vaccine appointment.”

You can find out how to contact the Area Agency on Aging in your county here.

A map of vaccine providers can be found here.