Frontline workers discuss pandemic

How do health care workers cope with the demands of their jobs in the midst of the pandemic?

DANVILLE, Pa. — Health care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the start. Every day doctors and nurses are risking their own lives to save others.

Brad Gavitt spent his day off spreading hay at his farm in Lycoming County. It's a big change from his job as a registered nurse in Geisinger's intensive care unit.

"I've seen a lot of death, a lot of mortality. Sometimes certain cases get to you," Gavitt said.

Gavitt has worked in the ICU since 2004. In March, he volunteered to work on the COVID-19 unit.

"I'm 45, and I have some older colleagues. As far as health concerns, I don't have any health concerns."

Geisinger has nine hospitals across Pennsylvania. They are all seeing some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. The coronavirus has changed how all health care workers do their jobs.

It wasn't safe for us to go into the COVID-19 unit, so Geisinger shared behind-the-scenes video.

"When you're getting ready to go into your patient's room, you have to do quite a few different procedures," Gavitt explained.

Gavitt and his colleagues must make sure every part of their bodies is covered by personal protective equipment.

"You take your time. You don't try to touch anything that is not supposed to be touched."

Dr. Erica McElroy has been a doctor in Geisinger's Emergency Department for 20 years. Her life hasn't only changed at work.

"I slept alone for a few months. We had our camper ready in case I had symptoms so I could isolate," said Dr. McElroy.

Dr. McElroy has had many end-of-life conversations in the last few months.

"It's very difficult walking with families through death. It's even more difficult when they haven't seen their loved one in many months because they're in a personal care facility."

That is also hard for patients. Gavitt sees how lonely the patients are, so he sits with them fully protected.

"We talk about COVID, but we also talk about just everyday life. I've made some good friends doing this."

But it's hard for the health care workers and mentally draining.

"My farm is my release. My kids are my release. My kids and I do a lot of hunting and things on the farm. This is my heaven on earth right here," Gavitt said.

"We have animals. We have a deep faith. We have good friends. We have one another," Dr. McElroy said.

"They're tired, but they're also dedicated and courageous and fearless and creative. They have banded together to really take care of these patients and our community in a way that I am so proud of," said Janet Tomcavage, Geisinger's chief nursing executive. She oversees all of Geisinger's 6,300 nurses.

"They get up every day, and they come in and take care of patients. They continue to do that work."

People are constantly looking for ways to thank the front-line workers. Tomcavage says the best way to do that is to continue to practice safety precautions like washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

As for the doctors and nurses, they want people to know that COVID-19 is not going away.