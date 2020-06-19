More counties heading to green phase June 26

Restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties will be eased on Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As eight more counties moved into the green phase of COVID-19 reopening on Friday, reports indicate that the governor's office is preparing to ease more restrictions.

On June 26, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and Susquehanna Counties will move to green.

Philadelphia County met the criteria and will move to the state’s green phase on June 26; however, local officials will maintain some additional restrictions until July 3.