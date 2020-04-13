Governors from northeastern states plan regional reopening

Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Delaware to form task force

NEW YORK — Governor Tom Wolf joined New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo by phone Monday afternoon in a news conference along with the governors from several other northeastern states.

They're working on a plan to reopen all of those states together as a region but did not provide a timeline for when that might be.

The governors from New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island joined Governors Cuomo and Wolf on a conference call that was part of Governor Cuomo's daily briefing.

They announced a plan to put together a team made up of officials from each state as well as experts on health and the economy.

Their goal is to open up all those states to business as a region when they feel like the Coronavirus risk has subsided.