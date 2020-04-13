Governors from northeastern states plan regional reopening

NEW YORK — Governor Tom Wolf joined New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo by phone Monday afternoon in a news conference along with the governors from several other northeastern states.
They're working on a plan to reopen all of those states together as a region but did not provide a timeline for when that might be.
The governors from New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island joined Governors Cuomo and Wolf on a conference call that was part of Governor Cuomo's daily briefing.
They announced a plan to put together a team made up of officials from each state as well as experts on health and the economy.
Their goal is to open up all those states to business as a region when they feel like the Coronavirus risk has subsided.
"It recognizes that we need to come up with a specific and a smart plan for the uncertain future that lies ahead, but it is also that we are creating a plan to let our people, the people that we serve, the citizens of our states, that we indeed do have a future," Governor Wolf said on the conference call.