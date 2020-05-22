Wolf: 17 counties to move to green phase

The governor made the announcement in a news briefing Friday afternoon.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf is easing some pandemic restrictions in Philadelphia and the heavily populated suburbs on June 5, while lifting them almost entirely in 17 rural counties next week.

Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill Counties will move to yellow on May 29.

Pennsylvania is continuing to emerge from a shutdown imposed nearly two months ago to help slow the spread of the new virus.

Wolf is accelerating his reopening plan even though more than 20 Pennsylvania counties remain above the state’s target for new infections that were supposed to qualify them for an easing of pandemic restrictions.

Eight counties are more than three times over. Local elected officials, Republican and Democrats alike, have been pressing for shutdown relief amid skyrocketing unemployment.