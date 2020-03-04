Governor Wolf calls for using masks

Officials believe wearing cloth masks can slow the spread of COVID-19.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The governor is asking all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask when outside of the home.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine made the call on Friday at a 2 p.m. news briefing.

Officials believe that wearing a cloth mask when leaving the home protects others from spreading the coronavirus.

"Your mask protects me, and my mask protects you," explained Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine also said that N95 masks should be used only by health care professionals and that simple cloth masks can be effective for the general public.

Printable guidelines for making and using masks are posted here.