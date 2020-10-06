Wolf, lawmakers clash over emergency declaration

Gov. Wolf defended his coronavirus response against lawmakers who want to end the state's restrictions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the GOP-controlled Legislature are heading toward a major clash over the emergency declaration he issued at the beginning of the pandemic, with lawmakers voting to end it and Wolf insisting he holds veto power.

In largely party-line votes, the Legislature approved late Tuesday ending Wolf’s 3-month-old emergency proclamation and restarting businesses and other activities.

Retailers and many other kinds of businesses have since been permitted to reopen, but with restrictions.