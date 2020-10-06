Wolf, lawmakers clash over emergency declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the GOP-controlled Legislature are heading toward a major clash over the emergency declaration he issued at the beginning of the pandemic, with lawmakers voting to end it and Wolf insisting he holds veto power.
In largely party-line votes, the Legislature approved late Tuesday ending Wolf’s 3-month-old emergency proclamation and restarting businesses and other activities.
Retailers and many other kinds of businesses have since been permitted to reopen, but with restrictions.
Supporters of the resolution maintained that state law gives the Legislature the authority to end the emergency declaration, but Wolf believes that still requires his support.