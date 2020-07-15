Gov. Wolf adding restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase

More limits are being put on bars, restaurants, and outdoor gatherings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing new restrictions on restaurants, bars, and outdoor gatherings as Pennsylvania reported nearly 1,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Gov. Wolf's executive order reduces indoor capacity in bars and restaurants to 25 percent. On-premises alcohol sales are limited to meals only. Cocktails to go are still allowed.

Indoor gatherings are now limited to 25 people. Outdoor gatherings remain limited to 250 people

Tele-work from home is strongly encouraged.

Gov. Wolf said medical experts believe another surge of COVID-19 might be starting.

The governor cited those ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing in bars and restaurants, out-of-state travel, and a lack of national coordination as factors making things worse.