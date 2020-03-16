Governor announces new statewide measures to battle coronavirus

Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing sweeping changes to battle coronavirus infections statewide.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The governor is extending restrictions statewide to battle COVID-19 infections.

All non-essential businesses are urged to close.

Non-essential businesses according to the state include community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre, and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls and except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.

Restaurants are urged only to remain open for carry-out and delivery orders.

Similar restrictions were put in place over the weekend in the Philadelphia area and are now in effect for the whole state.

Essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and health care will remain open.

Gov. Wolf said he hoped to lift the restrictions in two weeks.