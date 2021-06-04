Gov. Wolf visits store, praises frontline workers

Workers at grocery stores are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

ENOLA, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited a supermarket in Cumberland County on Tuesday to recognize the efforts of Pennsylvania's grocery store workers, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wolf Administration, along with the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, recently announced the start of the special initiative to vaccinate workers in four targeted industries: grocery stores, law enforcement, firefighters, and food and agriculture. As of March 31, workers in these four industries may schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. The estimated 250,000 Pennsylvanians in these targeted industries can schedule an appointment at any vaccination site and receive any available doses.

Gov. Wolf visited a Weis Markets store in Enola, near Harrisburg, Tuesday afternoon and expressed his gratitude to Pennsylvania's 180,000 grocery store workers, who became frontline workers as the pandemic began last year.

Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership and offers vaccination appointments for eligible Pennsylvanians at 96 of its in-store pharmacies.

Pennsylvania continued its accelerated vaccination eligibility plan by opening eligibility to all Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B on April 5. All residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments on April 12. Starting April 19, all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

Pennsylvania's vaccination plan can be found here.

Those eligible for an appointment can access the provider map available here.

People without internet access can contact the Health Hotline by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).