Gov. Wolf tours vaccine site near Harrisburg

The drive-thru clinic is going on at Harrisburg Area Community College.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf toured a vaccination clinic outside Harrisburg on Tuesday, noting the progress the state has made in providing shots to residents.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, March 30, Pennsylvania is ranked 12th in the country in terms of the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose.

The drive-thru clinic at Harrisburg Area Community College was developed in partnership with UPMC Pinnacle and Dauphin County.

During the first week of vaccinations, the clinic in Dauphin County administered more than 1,400 vaccines. This week, it anticipates nearly doubling its vaccinations over three days. All second dose appointments are issued during the first vaccination appointment. Beginning the week of April 19, the clinic is set to begin vaccinating both first and second vaccinations as scheduled.