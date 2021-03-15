Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on bars, restaurants

Bar service will return next month, along with increased capacity limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits.

Effective April 4,

restaurants may resume bar service;

alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food;

the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted;

indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75 percent for those restaurants that are currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process.

Restaurants that do not self-certify may raise capacity to 50 percent. Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and takeout are still encouraged.

Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, also still apply.

Capacity for other businesses also will be increased effective April 4, including moving personal services facilities, gyms, and entertainment facilities (casinos, theatres, malls) to 75 percent occupancy.