Gov. Wolf sets May 1 for reopening of some outdoor recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is lifting restrictions on certain outdoor recreational activities.
Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide and are required to follow updated life-sustaining business guidance and FAQ issued by the Wolf Administration to include specifics for how these outdoor recreational industries can resume activities while prioritizing public health and safety. Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14, the governors' office said.
The restrictions are being lifted to ensure that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to safely enjoy outdoor recreation as a way to maintain positive physical and mental health, said the governor.