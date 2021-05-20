Gov. Wolf renews COVID-19 disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor's office said that the emergency disaster declaration renewal provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening.
This is the fifth renewal of the disaster declaration since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, voters approved a change to the state Constitution to limit disaster declarations to 21 days. When it takes effect, the governor must go to the state legislature for an extension. Until this vote, there was not a limit.
“COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Wolf. “As previously announced, we are lifting all mitigation measures on Memorial Day, but we need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.