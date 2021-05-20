Gov. Wolf renews COVID-19 disaster declaration

This is the fifth renewal of the disaster declaration since the beginning of the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office said that the emergency disaster declaration renewal provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening.

On Tuesday, voters approved a change to the state Constitution to limit disaster declarations to 21 days. When it takes effect, the governor must go to the state legislature for an extension. Until this vote, there was not a limit.

