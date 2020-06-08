Gov. Wolf advises no high school sports until January

The governor made the recommendation at a news briefing Thursday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — High school administrators and sports conferences have been deciding this week if and when sports will resume this fall.

Governor Tom Wolf said Thursday morning that he thinks there should be no sports until January 1.

The governor was asked about the PIAA's plan issued last week that called for high school sports to resume as normal this fall except that no fans would be allowed at any sporting event.

"The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings, and that means anything that brings people together will get us and we have to do anything we can to defeat the virus. And any time we get together for any reason, that's a problem because that makes it easier for the virus to spread. So the guidance from us and recommendation is that we don't do any sports until January 1," Gov. Wolf said.