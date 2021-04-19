Gov. Wolf gets COVID-19 vaccine

The governor got his first shot at the Family First Health Center in downtown York.

YORK, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The governor visited the Family First Health Center in downtown York. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of medical services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine.

The governor had his second dose appointment scheduled while at Family First Health.

To date, more than 7.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered.