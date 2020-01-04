Gov. Wolf expands Stay at Home order to all counties in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic. In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, according to the Associated Press.
All individuals must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.
Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel.
- Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, or to
deliver those services or supplies to others, such as getting food and household consumer
products, pet food, and supplies necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential
operation of residences. This includes volunteer efforts to distribute meals and other life-sustaining services to those in need.
- Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing.
- To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business (see below for details about life-sustaining business activities).
- To care for a family member or pet in another household.
- Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities (see below for details about life-sustaining business activities).
- Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable
persons.
- Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
- Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction.
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order.
- Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth.
- Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.