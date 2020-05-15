AP: Gov. Wolf easing restrictions on more counties

Five more counties in our area will move the yellow phase of the govenor's reopening plan.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania are emerging from lockdown Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to announce that 12 more counties will soon join them in a partial easing of pandemic restrictions.

The Associated Press has learned that Wolf is planning to announce Friday that effective May 22, Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and York will be the next batch of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan.

That means the governor's stay-at-home orders are lifted and retailers and other types of businesses may reopen.