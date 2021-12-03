Gov. Wolf announces new COVID-19 vaccine efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday new efforts to complete COVID-19 phase 1A vaccinations first, set up mass vaccination clinics with regionally supplied plans to inform allocations, and vaccinate frontline workers.
Gov. Wolf was joined by members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force at a news briefing in Harrisburg.
The announcement of plans by the task force focus includes three key areas that augment the significant progress already made:
- Scheduling vaccine appointments for those in Phase 1A who are still seeking a vaccination.
- Establishing Regional Vaccination Clinics using a portion of the weekly allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses after the completion of the special initiative to vaccinate teachers, school staff, and child care workers.
- Targeting frontline workers and first responders using a portion of J&J doses. Targeted industries include law enforcement/correctional staff, grocery workers, firefighters (both career and volunteer), meat processing, and agriculture workers.