Gov. Wolf: All adults in Pennsylvania should have at least one shot by next month

The governor visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in western Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf said on Wednesday that he expects all adults in Pennsylvania who want the COVID-19 vaccine to have at least one shot next month.

The governor visited Bethlehem Baptist Church in McKeesport, in the Pittsburgh area, to talk about efforts to reach people who have struggled to get the vaccine.

He was asked for a timeline on getting people vaccinated across the state. All adults will be eligible on April 19.

"We're figuring that sometime toward the second week of May, we should reach the point that we have reached at least one dose, that we have reached everybody who has wanted a shot—and we might be right, and we might be wrong. I expect by the second week of May, everyone who wants a shot will get one," Gov. Wolf said.

To date, Pennsylvania has administered over 5.7 million doses of vaccine and fully vaccinated more than 2 million people. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of the population.