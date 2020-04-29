Gov. Wolf addresses food security concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania works to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the Wolf administration is addressing food insecurity in the commonwealth by protecting local supply chains, advocating for necessary waivers and resources, and ensuring equal access to healthy food for all, Governor Tom Wolf said on Wednesday.
Gov. Wolf was joined by Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding at the 3 p.m. news conference.
The closing of several meat processing facilities has led to concerns over the food supply chain.