Governor, Secretary of Health urge virus mitigation efforts

The governor urged Pennsylvanians to continue efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and expressed concerns that health care systems in the state could be overwhelmed if case numbers continue to surge.

"Over the course of the past two weeks, Pennsylvania's situation has become even more dire, and I find myself here saying things I really, really wish I didn't have to say. If we don't slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, if we don't do this, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and overwhelm our health care systems," said Gov. Wolf.