Geisinger vaccinations canceled, people upset

Geisinger's four vaccination centers were closed on Monday because of the storm, which affected around 2,000 people who had appointments.

DANVILLE, Pa. — It took John Sedon of Plains Township two hours to drive to the Danville area Monday morning so he could get his COVID-19 vaccine. When he got to Geisinger's vaccination center, he found out it was closed.

"I don't understand why this is happening, and I don't want to hear excuses," Sedon said.

Because of the weather, all four of Geisinger's vaccination centers were closed on Monday. A spokesperson for Geisinger says the decision was made on Sunday, but Sedon was not aware. He even got a text message reminding him of his appointment.

"I called and said, 'Look, there's going to be bad weather, and I'd really like to reschedule.' She said, 'You can't; if you reschedule, you're going to lose your spot,'" Sedon said.

Sedon wasn't the only one.

"The roads were a disaster. People stayed in hotels to stay overnight to go and get the vaccine because of how bad the weather is, but then they canceled it," a Talkback 16 caller from Sugarloaf said.

"My 80-year-old mother in law was taken up there in this blizzard along with 55 other people that were waiting in the parking lot when the nurse came out and said they were canceled. No emails, no phone calls the night before," Talkback 16 caller from Shamokin Dam said.

"There was a sign there. They saw this little tiny sign in the corner that said it was canceled," JoAnn Martarano said.

Martarano and her husband had appointments at Geisinger's vaccination center near Pittston. She called Geisinger on Sunday because she was concerned about the weather.

"If we do cancel for Monday, we would cancel today, which was Sunday. So they would cancel Sunday for Monday, they said. And they would call us. There was no call," Martarano said.

A spokesperson for Geisinger said they encountered difficulties reaching some patients who had appointments Monday morning, and "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we are actively working to reschedule these patients as quickly as possible."

"Extremely frustrated, extremely," Sedon said.

"Where's the Plan B because we do get snow here, and we're going to keep getting snow. What are you going to do when the people have to cancel because of the road conditions, or you cancel it?" Martarano asked.