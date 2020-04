People who test positive will not be responsible for any deductibles, co-pays, or co-insurance.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger Health Plan announced Tuesday that it is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for members receiving in-network, inpatient treatment for coronavirus.

That means people who test positive will not be responsible for any deductibles, co-pays, or co-insurance.

Also, GHP members who are tested for COVID-19 will not have to pay until further notice.