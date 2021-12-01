Geisinger expands COVID-19 vaccinations

Geisinger is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination availability to everyone who falls under the state's Phase 1A.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Mary Martin is a therapist from Wapwallopen who works in different hospital systems. On Tuesday, she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville.

"It feels relief to know that I got my first dose," Martin said.

Geisinger expanded its COVID-19 vaccination availability to include everyone who falls under the state's Phase 1A.

Geisinger has four vaccination centers, and they will all be open for the foreseeable future.

"We're building these with the expectation that we will have these available through at least 2021," said Allison Hess, Geisinger vice president of health services.

Hess says the health system is receiving vaccinations on a weekly basis.

"Our goal is as soon as we get vaccines, we want to get them turned around and back out to individuals as quickly as possible," Hess said.

Vaccinations are currently available for health care personnel who fall under the state's Phase 1A. The biggest question Hess hears involves when the vaccine will be available for everyone.

"Our intent is that as soon as we're able to distribute it, we will push it out as quickly as possible to those who are eligible. Our commitment is that we will continue to do that as long as supply is available," Hess said.

This center vaccinated around 100 people on Tuesday. Hess says that the number will increase in the future.

Martin is happy to be one of those vaccinated.