Free coronavirus testing site opening Friday in Lycoming County

Walmart and Quest Diagnostics will provide drive-thru testing at certain locations throughout the state

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Beginning Friday, June 5, various Walmart and Quest Diagnostics drive-thru testing locations across the state including the Walmart parking lot in Montoursville.

Currently, the tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians.

The testing sites will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM to test up to 50 registered patients.

Registration is required one day in advance.

Patients will need to create an account on Quest’s patient portal and answer some eligibility questions to determine if they meet the criteria to get tested.

If the patient is eligible, they will be notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times.

The patient will schedule an appointment time, print a voucher and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment.