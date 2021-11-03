Federal government relaxing visitation restrictions in nursing homes

This new guidance comes as more than three million vaccines have been administered within nursing homes nationwide.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The parking lot outside of Manor Care Nursing Home was pretty barren with few visitors allowed inside.

Albert Flannery lives just down the street; he's been watching the traffic dwindle here at the coronavirus dragged on.

"Usually on the weekend, there's a lot of cars going by. The parking lot on the weekend is usually pretty full with people coming in and out," Flannery said. "Since Covid started, there's not a lot of cars in the parking lot, there's a lot less employee cars in the parking lot, so there's just a lot less activity going on."

Now, comes word the federal government is relaxing coronavirus visitation restrictions.

Officials now said nursing homes should allow responsible, indoor visitation at all times and for all nursing home residents.

There are some exceptions under this new guidance.

People cannot visit someone in a nursing home if:

the resident of the nursing home has Covid-19

the resident of the nursing home is quarantining after exposure to the virus

someone wants to visit a resident of a nursing home who is unvaccinated and the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of the nursing home residents are fully vaccinated

Wayne Blankenhorn has a daughter working in a nursing home.

"There are so many residents who are torn apart because they just lost their friends, their neighbors, and they couldn't visit with them," Blankenhorn said.