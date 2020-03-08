FDA list of hand sanitizers to avoid has grown to more than 100

The Food and Drug Administration has now listed more than 100 hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain methanol or have less than the required amount of alcohol.
A total of 101 hand sanitizing products have now been flagged by the FDA. Some sanitizers on the list have tested positive for methanol contamination, while others have less than the required amount of either ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, making them less effective.
Methanol, according to the FDA, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin. It can also potentially be deadly when ingested.
All of the flagged hand sanitizers were produced in Mexico, except one which has an unknown origin location.
The FDA alerted consumers back in June to an initial list of nine hand sanitizers potentially containing methanol. The list was expanded to include more than 80 in late July.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer sales have surged as many look to use the liquid to decrease the presence of the coronavirus on the hands.
The FDA warned that young children who accidentally ingest these potentially toxic hand sanitizers and those who may drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk of suffering methanol poisoning.
Consumers experiencing symptoms stemming from exposure to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for the potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma or permanent damage to the nervous system.
List of hand sanitizer products to avoid
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Andy’s
- Andy’s Best
- Assured Aloe
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Cavalry
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- DAESI Hand Sanitizer
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- NeoNatural
- NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Plus Advanced
- Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- TriCleanz
- TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel