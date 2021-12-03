Educators in central Pennsylvania get vaccine

The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is hosting a four-day vaccination clinic at its office near Milton.

MILTON, Pa. — Between Friday and Monday, 2,000 teachers will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

The clinic started Friday at the CSIU outside Milton.

"I was the first one actually. Went in, did what they had to do, the questionnaires, got my shot and I feel fine," said Lynn Sarisky from the Shamokin Area School District.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced his plan last week to vaccinate educators following the federal emergency-use approval of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

"It's a little bit of a relief to finally feel that you have a little bit of assurance for your safety and the safety of the kids that you work with every day," said Heather Kieffer from the Line Mountain School District.

The CSIU worked with its 17 school districts to schedule the vaccines for teachers and support staff.

"We all believe that in-person instruction is the best way for kids to learn, but it's more important for that for the community, so I really understand the governor's rationale for prioritizing educators," said John Kurelja, CSIU assistant executive director.

Many of these teachers have been inside the classroom since August. They tell Newswatch 16 they are happy for this extra layer of protection.

"We're living in the day and age, let's get this over with, and let's take the precautions we need," Sarisky added.