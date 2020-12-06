Restrictions easing on more counties next week

Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill Counties will move to green

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eight more counties will move to the green phase next week as the state continues to emerge from three months of lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office announced Friday that Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill Counties are moving from yellow to green under the state’s phased reopening system next Friday.

Under green designation, the state allows gyms, barbers and hair salons to reopen. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining at half their normal capacity.