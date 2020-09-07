COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, July 9

More than 700 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 92,867 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, July 9.

There were 719 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.