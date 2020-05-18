COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, May 18

More than 800 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 63,056 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, May 18.

There were 822 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 4,505 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 87 new deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf, Director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Randy Padfield, and director of Military Support for the Pennsylvania National Guard Col. Frank Montgomery will provide an update at 1:30 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will also provide an update at 2:15 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.