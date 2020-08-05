COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, May 8

More than 1,300 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 54,238 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, May 8.

There were 1,323 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

As a result of continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 200 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,616 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 216,321 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are aged 65 or older.