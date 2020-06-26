COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, June 26

State reports 600 new cases of coronavirus infection.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 84,370 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, June 26.

There were 600 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.