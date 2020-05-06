COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, June 5

443 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 74,385 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, June 5.

There were 443 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,886 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 69 new deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,929 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,768 cases among employees, for a total of 18,697 at 611 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,077 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.