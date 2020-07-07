COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, July 7

Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases listed in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 91,299 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, July 7.

There were 995 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,754 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 758,803 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.