COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, June 18

Total coronavirus cases in PA over 80,000.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 80,236 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, June 18.

There were 418 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,361 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 42 new deaths.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 543,832 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.