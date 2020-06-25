COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, June 25

State reports 579 new cases of coronavirus infection

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 83,770 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, June 25.

There were 579 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,557 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 39 new deaths.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 621,031 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,454 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in 50 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,471 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.