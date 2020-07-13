COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, July 13

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 95,742 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, July 13.
There were 328 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.
There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
- 8% are ages 19-24;
- 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
- 26% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 7,158 of our total cases are in health care workers
See all the latest data from the Department of Health on the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.