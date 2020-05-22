COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, May 22

More than 800 new cases of coronavirus infection in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 66,258 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, May 22.

There were 866 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 4,984 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 115 new deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, and PEMA director Randy Padfield will provide an update at 4 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 481 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.