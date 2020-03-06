COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, June 3

More than 500 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 73,405 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Wednesday, June 3.

There were 511 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 75 new deaths.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

There are 617 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 408,269 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,752 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,621 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.