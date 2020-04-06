COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, June 4

More than 500 new cases of coronavirus reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 73,942 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, June 4.

There were 537 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,817 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 75 new deaths.

There are 618 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,895 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.