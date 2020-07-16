COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, July 16

Department of Health reports 781 new coronavirus infections in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 98,446 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, July 16.

There were 781 new cases reported statewide.

There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/16/20 at 12:00 am):

• 781 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 98,446 total cases statewide

• 6,973 deaths statewide

• 885,195 patients tested negative to date



More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 16, 2020

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.