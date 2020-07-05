COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, May 7

The state reports more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 52,915 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, May 7.

There were 1,070 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and there were 310 new deaths, bringing the number of deaths listed to 3,416.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 209,873 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.