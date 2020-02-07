COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, July 2

More than 800 new coronavirus cases reported in the state

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 88,074 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, July 2.

There were 832 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.