COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, May 15

Coronavirus infections top 60,000 cases across PA.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 60,622 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, May 15.

There were 986 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

The state is reporting 4,342 total deaths, an increase of 124 new deaths. Of the 124 new deaths, 89 were a result of reconciliation over the last several weeks; 35 of the deaths were ones reported to the department within the last few days.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 259,210 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.