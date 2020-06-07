COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, July 6

Coronavirus cases top 90,000 in PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 90,304 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, July 6.

There were 450 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,754 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of one new death reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 743,020 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.