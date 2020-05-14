COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, May 14

More than 900 new positive cases of coronavirus infection in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 59,636 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, May 14.

There were 938 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

Today, the state is reporting 4,218 total deaths, an increase from the 3,943 total deaths reported yesterday. There were 44 new deaths reported overnight; the remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks. This means the department added 275 total deaths to the data.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 251,559 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.