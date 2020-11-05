COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, May 11

More than 500 new cases of coronavirus infections reported in PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 57,154 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, May 11.

There were 543 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

The state is reporting an increase of 24 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.